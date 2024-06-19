OBITUARY: Bessie Louise Johnson Lampley

Bessie Louise Johnson Lampley, 96, of Nolensville, Tennessee went Home peacefully on June 15, 2024.

She was the daughter of the late George Dallas Johnson and Sara Blanche Kinnie Johnson.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Homer Mack Lampley, Jr.; her son, Homer Mack (Bud) Lampley, III; and all her siblings.

She is survived by daughters, Mary Jo (Gordon) Schmidt and Kathy (David) Mangrum; daughter-in-law, Charlotte Lampley; grandson, Tige (Melanie) Ballard; granddaughter, Rachel Lampley, and great-grandson, Lance Ballard.

Louise faithfully worshipped at Arrington Church of Christ her entire life until age prevented her from doing so, and her love for the Church never left her heart. Louise graduated from College Grove High School in 1945 where she played basketball. She attended David Lipscomb College where she studied Home Economics and excelled as a seamstress.

She married Mack Lampley in 1949 and raised three children with him on their dairy farm. She dedicated many years of support to the 4-H club, and she proudly served the Williamson County Board of Education as a bus driver for seventeen years. She was also a devoted grandmother and will be missed.

Visitation will be Friday, June 21, 2024, from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. and Saturday, June 22, 2024, from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m., with the memorial service at 1:00 p.m. Randy Neal will be officiating. Interment will be following at Woodlawn Cemetery. Serving as pallbearers will be Lance Ballard, Tige Ballard, Kinnie Johnson, Ryan Johnson, David Mangrum, and Gordon Schmidt. https://www.woodbinefuneralhome.com

