OBITUARY: Berry S. Vestal

Berry S. Vestal, age 75, of Spring Hill, TN, passed away at home on November 14, 2023.

Berry was born to Plessie and Grace Vestal on November 4, 1948 in Bay, Arkansas. He was the youngest of 8 siblings and grew up on a cotton farm.

Berry was a multi-talented musician, artist, square dance caller and wood carver. He was a successful Real Estate Appraiser in Tennessee.

He joined the Navy in 1967 and served two tours in Vietnam on the USS Enterprise. He married his beloved Beverly December 5, 1968. Berry and Beverly were introduced to Square Dancing by Beverly’s parents and Berry was a square dance caller for 20 years.

When Beverly gave him a carving kit for Christmas one year and asked him to carve her some Santas, “The Santa Woodcarver” was born as his carvings became popular. He went on to teach wood carving scenes in canes.

Berry was a real family man who is survived by his wife of 54 years, Beverly Vestal and their three children, Kerry (Mike) Lanier, Brandon (Andi) Vestal and Courtney Miarka; and his brother, Jerry (Susan) Vestal. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Taylor Lanier, Madison Lanier, Hinton Lanier, Gabriel Miarka and Noella Miarka.

Berry’s family will host a Celebration of Life on Sunday, December 3, 2023 from 1 pm to 5 pm. Military honors will be at 2 pm. The service will be at Fieldstone Farms Clubhouse, 1530 Lexington Pkwy, Franklin, Tennessee.

Memorials may be given to the American Heart Association or the American Diabetes Association.

SPRING HILL MEMORIAL PARK, FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES. 931 486-0059. www.springhill-memorial.com

