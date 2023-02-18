OBITUARY: Bernice Yackle

Bernice Yackle, age 99 of the Bethesda Community, passed away on Wednesday, February 15, 2023.

She was born in Cottonwood, IL to the late Ezra & Mary Hall.

She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. During her working years, she worked for Shawnee Cabinets and later for Georgia-Durango Boot.

Bernice is preceded in death by her husband, Cy Yackle; son, John Thomas Yackle, Sr.; daughter, Wilma Louise Campbell; granddaughter, Cheri Pruitt; grandson, Tommy Yackle; great-grandson, Zachary Henry; seven siblings.

She is survived by her daughter, Virginia “Honey” Bean of the Bethesda Community; brother, Roy Gene Hall of Shawaneetown, IL; sister, Flora Evelyn Ryder of Shawneetown, IL; grandchildren, Perry (Jackie) Bean, Jennifer (Tony) Carr, Debbie (Todd) Newell, Jane (Mark) Henry and Kenny (Angie) Yackle; fourteen great-grandchildren and twenty great-great-grandchildren; many other loving family members.

Funeral service will be held 1:00 PM Sunday, February 19, 2023 with visitation two hours prior to the service at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home. Jim Taylor will officiate. Burial will follow in Williamson Memorial Gardens. Family and Friends will serve as pallbearers.

Memorials may be made to the Old Friends Senior Dog Sanctuary, 765 Nonaville Rd. Mt. Juliet, TN 37122.

WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 615-794-2289. www.williamsonmemorial.com

