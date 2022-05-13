OBITUARY: Bernice Martin

Mr. Bernice Martin of Franklin, Tennessee passed away on Sunday, May 8, 2022, he was 83 years old.

Preceded in death by daughter, Jan Martin; parents, McKinley and Ethel Pope Martin; sisters, Willie Mae Geasley and Dot Anderson and brother, Alton Martin.

Survived by: wife, Fay Martin; son, Brian Bennett; stepson, Jimmy Waller; grandchildren, Waylon and William Bennett; brother in law, David (Shelia) Hargrove; several nieces and nephews.

WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME 615 794-2289 williamsonmemorial.com

