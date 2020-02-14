Bernard Wilburn Edwards, age 97 of Franklin, TN went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, February 12, 2020.

Bernard was born in Hickman Co., TN, Nov. 15, 1922, son of the late Ernest & Mattie Edwards. He served proudly in WW II in the Pacific Theater as part of the 20th Chemical Maintenance Company. He was a longtime member of the American Legion Post # 22, and Franklin First United Methodist Church.

Bernard was preceded in death by his wife, Eunice Park Edwards. Survivors include his sons, Doran Edwards & David (Anita) Edwards; brother, Bill (Martha) Edwards; grandchildren, Bryan Edwards, Matthew Edwards & Michael Edwards.

The family will receive friends 11:00 AM – 1:00 PM on Sunday February 16, 2020 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home where a funeral service will be held at 1:00 PM with Pastor Bryan Brooks and Pastor Lynn Hill officiating. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers. Burial will follow in Williamson Memorial Gardens. Memorials may take the form of donations to the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123 or to Gideon’s International, 50 Century Blvd, Nashville, TN 37214 in loving memory of Bernard Wilburn Edwards.