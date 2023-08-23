OBITUARY: Bernard ‘Bernie’ Lee Webb

Bernard “Bernie” Lee Webb of Franklin, Tennessee passed away on Sunday, August 20, 2023 on his 87th birthday.

He was born in Portsmouth, OH to the late Chester & Ida Pearl Webb.

Bernie enjoyed fishing, golfing and hanging out at the VFW with his friends in Franklin.

He is preceded in death by his wife, Frances Webb; daughters, Melissa Jewell and Berdina Edgington; grandson, Corey Pedigo; granddaughter, Rikki White.

Bernie is survived by his daughter, Julie Smith of Franklin, TN; son, Jonathan Webb of Columbus, OH; son-in-law, Shawn Smith of Lafayette, LA; grandchildren, Leslie (Toby) Gautreaux, Julian (Misha) Smith, Chelsea (Ephriam) Feld, Dayne Caveness, Tyler Jewell, Chad White, Nathan White, Karli White, Kelli White, Brandon Webb, Travis Webb and Courtney Webb.

A Memorial Gathering will be held 2:00 PM – 4:00 PM Thursday, August 24, 2023 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home. An inurnment will be held at a later date at Williamson Memorial Gardens.

Memorials may be made to the Bernard “Bernie” Webb Memorial Fund.

WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 615-794-2289. www.williamsonmemorial.com

 

