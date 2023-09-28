OBITUARY: Bernadine Cecile Brennan LeBlanc

Bernadine Cecile Brennan LeBlanc, age 67 of Franklin, Tennessee passed away on Friday, September 22, 2023.

Bernie enjoyed traveling, working out, bowling, attending her grandkids sporting events and blessing friends and family with her incredible baking skills. She retired from the financial services industry and was a Board member of Southeast Financial Credit Union.

She is preceded in death by her husband, James Patrick LeBlanc; parents John Joseph Brennan and Renee Mendez Brennan.

Bernie is survived by her sons, Gene (Jenni) Bedell, Kyle (Joy) LeBlanc and Jonathan (Marcie) Romero; daughters Danielle (Wade) Waguespack and Renee (Wade) Bigner; brothers, Michael Brennan and Johnny (Dennise) Brennan; sisters Mary Anne (Mike) Reeser, Maureen Brennan, (Steven Abels), Christine (Frank) Daigle, Virginia (Ellis) Vasterling; grandchildren, Bennett, John Asher and Esther Bedell; Michael, Grace and Luke LeBlanc; Christopher, Claire and Caitlyn Callais and Wyatt and Blake Bigner.

A celebration of life service will be conducted for friends and family at 1 pm on Monday, October 9, 2023 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home. Inurnment will be in Williamson Memorial Gardens. https://www.williamsonmemorial.com

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the We Heart Babies Foundation at www.weheartbabies.org

