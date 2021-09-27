OBITUARY: Berdena Ann Edgington

By
Williamson Source
-
Obituary for Berdena Ann Edgington

Berdena Ann Edgington, age 64 of Franklin, TN passed away September 21, 2021.

She was born in Portsmouth, OH. She was a hardworking woman who loved her family very much. She enjoyed painting and refurbishing furniture in her free time. Berdena was also an animal lover.

Berdena is preceded in death by her mother, Francis Webb and daughter, Rikki White. She is survived by her father, Bernard Webb; daughters, Kelli (Clay) Parks of Nashville, TN and Karli White of Franklin, TN; sons, Nathan White of Franklin, TN and Chad (Rebecca) White of Franklin, TN; brother, Johnny (Cindy) Webb of Columbus, OH; sisters, Julie Webb of Franklin, TN and Melissa Webb of Franklin, TN; grandchildren, Devon White, Darion Snyder, Trever White, Cody White, Haley White, Brenton White, Brayden White, Claudia Osborne, Madison Osborne, Moses Burd, Ky Burd, Rozlyn White, Dori White, Robbie White, and Chad White; one great-grandchild Camila Oden and her beloved chihuahua, Lulu.

WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 615-794-2289. www.williamsonmemorial.com

