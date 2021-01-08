OBITUARY: Berda Rea Mills

Berda Rea Mills, age 88 of Franklin, TN passed away January 6, 2021.

She was a former sales representative for Mary Kay Cosmetics. While working for Mary Kay, she met the ultimate sales goal, and was awarded a brand, new pink Cadillac.

Berda is preceded in death by her mother & stepfather, Lela & George Towe; father, Desmon Winters; son, Vernon Harlin Jones, Jr.; brother, William D. Winters.

She is survived by her son, Ricky (Peggy) Jones of Franklin, TN; sisters, Martha Harris of Goodlettsville, TN and Truett Long of Goodlettsville, TN; grandchildren, Bryan Conquest, April Jackson and Lindsey Quirk; eight great-grandchildren.

Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association. A Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date. WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 615-794-2289. www.williamsonmemorial.com