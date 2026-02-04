OBITUARY: Benton Eugene Mangrum

Benton Eugene Mangrum, age 81 of Primm Springs, TN passed away February 1, 2026. He was a lifelong resident of Williamson County, TN, born October 28, 1944 to the late Earl & Ethel Mangrum.

Benton was a member of Fairview Church of Christ. He was a Veteran of the U.S. Army serving during Vietnam. Benton retired from W.L. Hailey Construction/Layne after a 45 year long career as a heavy machine operator. He loved taking spins in his 71 Chevelle 454 SS. He enjoyed spending time with his family watching NASCAR races, horseback riding and old time black and white westerns. In his younger years, he liked hunting and being outdoors. Benton also liked to indulge in a good ol’ bowl of beans and cornbread. He is preceded in death by his brother, Wilbur Mangrum and his great-granddaughter, Adalynn Mae Myers. Benton is survived by his loving wife of 57 ½ years, Linda Walker Mangrum of Primm Springs, TN; daughters, Melissa (Keith) Myers of Bon Aqua, TN and Shala (Craig) Dawson of Murfreesboro, TN; sister, Janice Springer of Fairview, TN; grandchildren, Hannah (Pedro) Loran, Holly (Jacob Davenport) Dawson, Hunter Dawson, Hayden Dawson, Brandon Myers and Daniel Myers; great-grandchildren, Zarah (his little queen), Gracelynn, Barrett and Knox; beloved cat, Lily; and many other loving family members.

Funeral service will be held 12:00 Noon Friday, February 6, 2026 with visitation two hours prior to the service at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Hudgins Cemetery with military honors. Active pallbearers will be Pedro Loran, Jacob Davenport, Dwain Lankford, Brandon Myers, Daniel Myers and Joey Turman.

WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 615-794-2289. www.williamsonmemorial.com

