OBITUARY: Bennie Johnson Jr.

Bennie Johnson, Jr. of Franklin, Tennessee passed away on Tuesday, November 1, 2022, he was 87 years old.

He was born in Franklin, TN to the late Bennie Sr. & Ruby Johnson.

He is preceded in death by his brother, Jeff Johnson; sisters, Ruth Hardin and Essie Williams.

He is survived by his sister-in-law, Tiny Johnson and many loving nieces, nephews and other loving family members.

A graveside service will be held at 2:00 PM Monday, November 7, 2022 at Holt Cemetery. Jim Taylor will officiate.

Memorials may be made to the Bennie Johnson, Jr. Memorial Fund.

WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 615-794-2289. www.williamsonmemorial.com

