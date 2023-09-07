OBITUARY: Bennie J. Adcox

Bennie J. Adcox, age 91 of Brentwood, Tennessee passed away on Sunday, September 3, 2023.

Preceded in death by husband, Charles “Chuck” Adcox, Sr.; great-grandson, Austin Miller; sisters, Mary Willingham and Dorothy Adcox; and stepbrother, Marvin Maynard.

Survived by daughter, Jeanne (Gary) Riggs; sons, Bill (Lisa) Adcox, Ronnie (Vicky) Adcox and Ben (Michelle) Adcox; grandchildren, Tracy Adcox, Terry Miller, Mandy Thayer, Donny Bergstrom, Joshua Bergstrom, Katie Hembree, Hannah Roberts, Ashton Adcox, Nicholas Adcox and Charlie Adcox; 19 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great-grandchild.

Funeral services will be conducted by Rev. Whit Chapman on Friday, September 8, 2023, at 1:00 p.m. at Woodbine Funeral Home, Hickory Chapel, 5852 Nolensville Road. Interment Nolensville Cemetery. Her family will serve as Pallbearers. Visitation will be on Thursday, September 7, 2023, from 2:00 – 7:00 p.m. and Friday, September 8, 2023, from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. at Woodbine Funeral Home Hickory Chapel, 615-331-1952. https://www.woodbinefuneralhome.com

Memorial Contributions may be made to: Alive Hospice https://www.alivehospice.org/get-involved/give/

