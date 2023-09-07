OBITUARY: Bennie J. Adcox

By
Jen Haley
-
obit95

Bennie J. Adcox, age 91 of Brentwood, Tennessee passed away on Sunday, September 3, 2023.

Preceded in death by husband, Charles “Chuck” Adcox, Sr.; great-grandson, Austin Miller; sisters, Mary Willingham and Dorothy Adcox; and stepbrother, Marvin Maynard.

Survived by daughter, Jeanne (Gary) Riggs; sons, Bill (Lisa) Adcox, Ronnie (Vicky) Adcox and Ben (Michelle) Adcox; grandchildren, Tracy Adcox, Terry Miller, Mandy Thayer, Donny Bergstrom, Joshua Bergstrom, Katie Hembree, Hannah Roberts, Ashton Adcox, Nicholas Adcox and Charlie Adcox; 19 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great-grandchild.

Funeral services will be conducted by Rev. Whit Chapman on Friday, September 8, 2023, at 1:00 p.m. at Woodbine Funeral Home, Hickory Chapel, 5852 Nolensville Road. Interment Nolensville Cemetery. Her family will serve as Pallbearers. Visitation will be on Thursday, September 7, 2023, from 2:00 – 7:00 p.m. and Friday, September 8, 2023, from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. at Woodbine Funeral Home Hickory Chapel, 615-331-1952. https://www.woodbinefuneralhome.com

Memorial Contributions may be made to: Alive Hospice https://www.alivehospice.org/get-involved/give/

 

For more obituaries visit https://williamsonsource.com/obituaries/

facebookShare on Facebook
TwitterTweet
Previous articleOBITUARY: Enrique Vazquez Melendez
Jen Haley
Growing up in rural Upstate New York, Jennifer has always enjoyed the simple pleasures in life. She is an outspoken advocate for animal rights and has opened her home to many rescues over the years. In her spare time, she enjoys antiquing, hiking, and gardening.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here