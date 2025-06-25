OBITUARY: Benjamin Joseph Wood

Benjamin Joseph Wood, age 56, passed away unexpectedly on June 19, 2025, in Nashville, TN after a brief illness. Ben was born in Iowa City, Iowa on December 4, 1968.

While in middle school, Ben moved to Nashville where he made deep and lasting friendships. He is a proud graduate of Antioch High School class of 1987. After which he attended The University of Tennessee at Knoxville for one year before transferring to Middle Tennessee State University and graduated with a degree in finance. He had a wide-ranging career in healthcare, beginning with HCA business operations after graduation. Ben had an exceptional talent and passion for healthcare compliance which led to an expansive and successful career as a healthcare compliance officer.

He married Betsy Burnett in 1999, together they brought into this world three daughters, Campbell (22), Meredith (21), and Katelyn (18). His daughters were the center of his world, the reason he lived, worked and fought each day. After Ben and Betsy divorced in 2019, Ben found love again when he met Jessica Walker.

He is survived by his three daughters, Campbell, Meredith, Katelyn, ex-spouse Betsy Burnett Blount, and partner of five years Jessica Walker.

He is preceded in death by his beloved mother, Rosemarie (Rosie) Schafer Wood.

A celebration of life will be planned in July.

Please leave online condolences for the family at www.jenningsandayers.com Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home, 820 South Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN. 37130. 615-893-2422.

