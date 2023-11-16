OBITUARY: Benjamin ‘Benjy’ Ray Reed

Benjamin “Benjy” Ray Reed, age 45 of Franklin, Tennessee passed away on Tuesday, November 14, 2023.

He was born and raised in Franklin, TN. Benjy attended Franklin High School and went on to obtain his GED.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Tommy & Betty Reed; sister, Keri Reed.

Benjy is survived by his daughters, Alexis Reed of Franklin, TN and Lacey Reed of Columbia, TN; brother, Ted (Dana) Traffanstedt of Spring Hill, TN; sister, Elayne (Jimmy) Welck of Columbia, TN; mother of his children, Stacey Wilkerson of Columbia, TN and many other loving family members.

Funeral service will be held at 1:00 PM on Monday, November 20, 2023 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home. Joe Copolo will officiate. Burial will follow at Hurt Cemetery. Jason Gregg, Jack Gregg, Wyatt Traffanstedt, Garrett Traffanstedt and Todd Davis will serve as pallbearers.

Memorials may be made to the Benjy Reed Memorial Fund.

Visitation will be 5-8 PM Sunday and one hour prior to the service at WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 615-794-2289. www.williamsonmemorial.com

