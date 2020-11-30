OBITUARY: Benjamin “Ben” Yates

Benjamin “Ben” Yates, 45 of Peytonsville, TN went to be with his Lord on November 25, 2020 after a courageous battle with cancer.

Ben was a graduate of Page High School class of 1994 and then became a self-employed builder. Ben loved the Lord as a member of Nolensville First Baptist Church, Ford trucks and the outdoors which includes hunting, fishing and time with his family.

Ben is survived by his loving wife of 24 years, Bonnie Yates; children, Cora Lynn Yates, Cindy Louise Yates and Charles Benjamin Yates; parents, Charles and Rhonda Yates of Nolensville, TN; brother, Alvin (Lora) Yates; grandmother, Mary Sadler; aunt, Shearene Connor; mother in-law, Judy Pearl Crafton; brother in-law, Tyler (Liz) Crafton; sisters in-law, Renea (Rob) Cothran and Melodie (Daniel) Brady and several adoring nieces and nephew.

A Graveside Service will be held 2:00PM Sunday, November 29, 2020 at King Cemetery on Gosey Hill Rd. in Franklin, TN. Tyler Crafton, Kenny Henderson, Jim Stephens, Mark Hartman, Wesley Scales and Tony Davis will serve as pallbearers. Visitation will be held prior to the service at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home starting at 9:00AM until 1:30PM.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Alive Hospice. Services in care of Williamson Memorial Funeral Home, 3009 Columbia Ave. Franklin, TN. 615-794-2289 www.williamsonmemorial.com