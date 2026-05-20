OBITUARY: Benjamin Alonzo Beightol

Benjamin Alonzo Beightol received his wings Wednesday May 13, 2026 at Tristar Stonecrest Medical Center in Smyrna, TN. He was born on January 27, 1988 to Valerie Villa in Riverside California.

He leaves to cherish his memories: wife, T`Manda Hilt-Beightol; children, Alonzo Beightol, Benicio Beightol, Cruz Ramirez and Julian Ramirez; mother-in-law, Kathy (Derrick) Dodson; other relatives and many friends.

Private Memorial to be announced later. https://www.articobits.com/obituaries/waters-funeral-home-inc

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