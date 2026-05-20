Home Obituaries OBITUARY: Benjamin Alonzo Beightol

OBITUARY: Benjamin Alonzo Beightol

By
Jen Haley
-
Benjamin-Alonzo-Beightol

Benjamin Alonzo Beightol received his wings Wednesday May 13, 2026 at Tristar Stonecrest Medical Center in Smyrna, TN. He was born on January 27, 1988 to Valerie Villa in Riverside California.

He leaves to cherish his memories: wife, T`Manda Hilt-Beightol; children, Alonzo Beightol, Benicio Beightol, Cruz Ramirez and Julian Ramirez; mother-in-law, Kathy (Derrick) Dodson; other relatives and many friends.

Private Memorial to be announced later. https://www.articobits.com/obituaries/waters-funeral-home-inc

 

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Jen Haley
Jen Haley
Growing up in rural Upstate New York, Jennifer has always enjoyed the simple pleasures in life. She is an outspoken advocate for animal rights and has opened her home to many rescues over the years. In her spare time, she enjoys antiquing, hiking, and gardening.
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