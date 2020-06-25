



Ben L. Climer of Franklin,TN went home to be with his Lord and Savior on June 22, 2020 at the age of 74. He was born in Alamo, TN. Ben is survived by his wife of 49 years, Cheryl; daughter Kate (Collin) Askew and grandchildren John Collin, Owen, Georgia, and Charlotte Askew all of Brentwood, TN.

Ben was in the agricultural chemical business for many years in Greenville, MS. He also taught science in the public schools. He was currently serving as a deacon at Brentwood Baptist Church and was president of the Early Risers Sunday School class. Ben graduated from Union University in Jackson, TN in 1968. He later received his master’s degree from Georgia State University.

Ben enjoyed traveling the world in his retirement. He was an avid sports and UT football fan. He will be remembered as a loving husband, father, and grandfather.

Visitation with family and friends will be at 12:00 noon on Thursday, June 25 followed by a service conducted by Dr. Rodney Taylor at 1:00 pm. Memorial contributions can be made to St. Jude Research Hospital in Memphis, TN.

