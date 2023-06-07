OBITUARY: Beaux Russell Edward Hill

Our beautiful boy, Beaux Russell Edward Hill, age 22 passed peacefully on the full moon summer night of June 3, 2023.

It is not enough to (simply) say that we are heartbroken; we are absolutely devastated beyond words. Beaux’s journey has been incredibly complicated since a Hypoxic brain injury at 22- months old. He was misunderstood by many and understood by few.

Though as a family we knew our son and brother so well and did everything we could to love and support him, it was not enough to save him as he grew into his young adult years. This world was simply too harsh for his tenderness.

Beaux loved children. He loved teaching them about nature, encouraged them to draw and learn the art of his favorite pastimes like playing chess or Monopoly. Children were not judgmental, and he felt comfortable and important to be a positive mentor to them.

Beaux had an enormous heart full of empathy when those he loved were hurting in some way. He would move mountains in the tenderest of ways to see them through their pain. We are sure Beaux was this way because he was so familiar with sadness and grief through his own struggles.

Beaux was a strong believer in science and medical research, a warrior for a healthy planet as a diligent recycler, a gifted artist and self-taught animator. He was a certified phlebotomist, a storyteller, a master chess player, a wonderful gardener, he had a great sense of humor and he loved all animals. Beaux loved projects and his ideas were always to lift or benefit others or the earth. He was indeed a giver.

Most importantly, we want you to know that Beaux was a registered organ donor and knew he could save many lives with the passing of his own. At just 22 years old, his organs were certainly a recipient’s dream come true.

On the morning after his death, Beaux had already saved four lives and brought joy and relief to four families. There will be more to follow as he donated everything possible to save as many as he could and contribute to research to help combat further devastating illnesses.

Our beloved son and brother is our hero, and we want everyone to understand that through this tragic and painful loss, Beaux brought goodness into this world because of his generous, giving and loving heart. Free from pain, whole again and with our Lord Jesus Christ who has never left us through this journey.

We want to thank the Vanderbilt Trauma team, the Tennessee Organ and Tissue Donor team, The Franklin Police Department, Williamson Memorial Funeral Home, our “sisters in arms” for the strength, love and care they have given us through this time, and our loving community of friends and family who continue to give us love and support. We are extremely grateful.

He is preceded in death by his grandparents, Russell & Evelyn Hill, Donna Phelka and Leo Jenkins.

Beaux is survived by his parents, Ed & Laura Hill; grandparents, Frank J. (Shirley) Phelka; sisters, Savanna Hill and Gracen Hill; uncle, Don Tayloe; aunt, Jane Gibson and many other loving family members.

In memory of Beaux, memorials may be made to Ellie G’s Dream World, c/o Friends of Franklin Parks, P.O. Box 549, Franklin, TN 37064.

A Celebration of Life Service will be conducted at 11:00 AM Saturday, June 10, 2023 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home. Visitation will be 6-8 PM Friday and one hour prior to the service on Saturday at WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 615 794-2289 williamsonmemorial.com

