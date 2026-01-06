OBITUARY: Beatrice Vera Newlun

Beatrice Vera “Dutchie” Loftus Newlun, age 84, of Spring Hill, TN, formerly of Marysville, WA passed away on Thursday, January 1, 2026. Dutchie was born in Wrangle, AK to the late Manuel Loftus and Vera Bea Zuver Loftus. She was a member of the Catholic Church.

Dutchie was a wonderful lady. She loved hard and was always willing to greet you with a smile. You could always find her out on the dance floor line dancing and having a great time. Dutchie was very involved in her church and was always willing to serve God. She enjoyed taking care of her grandchildren and being very involved with them.

Dutchie is survived by her children, Timothy Newlun of Edmonds, WA, David Newlun of Seattle, WA, and Jennifer (John) Mull of Lewisburg, TN; 4 grandchildren, Nicole, David Jr., Ava, and Gunnar as well as one great grandchild also survive.

There will be no service scheduled at this time.

Services in care of Lawrence Funeral Home, 203 South Horton Pkwy Chapel Hill, TN. 37034 931-364-2233 www.lawrencefuneral.net