OBITUARY: Beasley Turman Overbey Jr.

Mr. Beasley Turman Overbey, Jr., of Franklin, Tennessee passed away on Wednesday, March 2, 2022, he was 83 years old.

He was an educator for 42 years. He graduated with his masters’ degree from the University of Northern Colorado.

Preceded in death by, his parents, Aleda Wells and Beasley Turman Overbey, Sr., sister, Evelynne (Jack) Custer, nephew, Bo Speake, and great-niece, Ashley Fly.

Survived by, wife of 49 ½ years, Carol Tilley Overbey, twin sister, Beverley Overbey Speake, nephew, John Marshall Speake, nieces, Bonnie Custer Pearson and Bridget (Eddie) Fly, great-nephews, Will Peasrson and Blaine (Crystal) Fly, great-great nieces, Jenna and Jack Fly and Ally Pearson. A Graveside service will be conducted at 11:00 AM Tuesday, March 8, 2022, at MT. Hope Cemetery. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers. Romeo Men’s Dinner Group will serve as honorary pallbearers. Jim Taylor will officiate. Memorials may be made to Alive Hospice or the charity of your choice.

