OBITUARY: Baylor Christian Fillhouer

Baylor Christian Fillhouer of Franklin, Tennessee passed away on Sunday, June 26, 2022, he was 2 years old.

He was welcomed into Heaven by his great-grandparents, John Brutus, Sr., Marvin & Dorothy Wasemiller, Martin & Ruth Fillhouer, and Robert Wheat.

Baylor attended the Learning Center at Rolling Hills Community Church.

Baylor is survived by his parents, Nick & Chelsea Fillhouer of Franklin, TN; brothers, Boden Fillhouer and Benson Fillhouer; sister, Baxley May Fillhouer all of Franklin, TN; grandparents, John & Dawn Brutus of Franklin, TN, Sandra & Jim Potter of Apple Valley, MN and Karl & Marianne Fillhouer of Pheonix, AZ; great-grandparents, Elizabeth Brutus, Rosalee Wheat, and Jack & Eleanor Wahl; aunts & uncles, Ashley Brutus, Cassandra (Matt DeLeon) Fillhouer, Christopher Fillhouer, Natalie (Adam) Gotter-Fulton, Abigail (Tom) Gotter-Nugent, Nicholas (Erika) Gotter, Mike (Jenna) Potter, Justin (Amanda) Potter, Matt (Tara Ritter) Potter and Morgan Potter; beloved pets, Olive, Nickel & Penny and many other loving family members.

Memorial service will be held at 6:00 PM Thursday, June 30, 2022 at Rolling Hills Community Church. Nic Allen will officiate.

Contributions may be made to the Baylor Christian Fillhouer Memorial Fund % VENMO @Chelsea-Fillhouer.

WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 615-794-2289. www.williamsonmemorial.com

