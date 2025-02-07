OBITUARY: Baylor Benjamin Zeidman

Baylor Benjamin Zeidman, age 13, passed away peacefully on February at his home, surrounded by his loving family. Born to Rachel and Benjamin Zeidman on June 7, 2011, Baylor was a radiant light in the lives of everyone who knew him.

From his earliest days, Baylor exhibited a heart full of love and a spirit that celebrated every moment of life. His smile could brighten any room, and his genuine warmth made the world a better place. Whether he was sharing his signature thumbs up or simply enjoying the company of friends and family, Baylor lived his life with a joyful enthusiasm that was contagious.

A devoted sports fanatic, especially for Ole Miss, Baylor’s enthusiasm was unmatched. He proudly served as the Mayor of Creekside Elementary (Go Otters!) and most recently attended Page Middle School, where he cherished making memories with his friends. Whether leading with his vibrant spirit or sharing his trademark thumbs up, Baylor had a remarkable ability to bring people together and make every moment feel special.

Baylor’s legacy is one of love, kindness, and celebration of life.

Those left to cherish Baylor’s memory are his devoted and loving parents, Rachel and Benjamin Zeidman; little brother, Ramsey Zeidman; uncle, Troy Zeidman (Nancy); aunts, Faye Wallin (John), Emily Kelsey (Rob), and Peggy and Gwen Dudley; maternal grandmother, Carol Shaw; and paternal grandparents, Patsy and A.M. Zeidman.

He was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, Ron Shaw.

Now healed and sitting comfortably with Jesus, his bright spirit reminds us all to be a light in this world, just like Baylor, and to celebrate every day with the same love, joy, and enthusiasm that he so effortlessly shared.

A funeral service to celebrate Baylor’s life will be held Sunday, February 9, 2025, at 1:00 PM at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home with Jason Stubblefield officiating. Burial will follow at Williamson Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be two hours prior to the service.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to High Hopes Preschool and Pediatric Therapy, 301 High Hopes Ct., Franklin, TN 37064.

The care of Baylor Benjamin Zeidman and his family has been entrusted to the staff of Williamson Memorial Funeral Home.