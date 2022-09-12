OBITUARY: Barrett Lee Sewell

On September 8 Barrett Lee Sewell passed away at 88 days old.

Barrett is survived by his mother, Julie Sewell; father, Justin Sewell; older sister, Jemma and twin sister, Dakota.

Barrett was born in Nashville, TN at Vanderbilt University Medical Center. Barrett spent his 88 days in the NICU where he constantly impressed the staff with his strength and resilience. Barrett’s spirit is so sweet and strong that he not only impacted those blessed to meet him, but countless people around the world. His brief life in this world left an enormous impact and a lifetime of love.

Visitation will be held from 11:00 AM until 1:00 PM on Saturday, September 17, 2022 at Spring Hill Memorial Funeral Home. A brief service to follow at 1:00 PM.

SPRING HILL MEMORIAL PARK FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES 5239 Main Street, Spring Hill, Tennessee 37174. 931-486-0059 https://www.springhill-memorial.com

