OBITUARY: Barbara Virginia Hale Richardson

Barbara Virginia Hale Richardson, age 91, passed away peacefully on September 18, 2021, in Nolensville, TN surrounded by family members. Born in Medford, MA on February 22,1930. She was preceded in death by her mother, Helen C. Hale, her father, Leslie C. Hale; her husband, Kenneth M. Richardson; and brother, Robert. C. Hale. She graduated from Attleboro High School in 1948 and Business College. She worked at Balfour in Attleboro, MA. She married Kenneth Martin Richardson in 1953. His career of a United States Air Force pilot took them to many locations. They lived in Massachusetts, Virginia, Tennessee, Japan and Hawaii. She enjoyed her role as a loving wife and homemaker to their 4 children.

After her husband’s long career in the USAF, they traveled together on many cruises and enjoyed playing golf. She was a member of the Deer Run Ladies Golf Club in Newport News, VA for many years.

She is survived by her four children, Roxane V. Ackley of Englewood, FL, Brenda S. Yetter and her husband Jeffrey of Yorktown, VA, David M. Richardson of Williamsburg, VA and Sharon K. Harris of Nolensville, TN. She is also survived by eight grandchildren, Heather V. Ackley of Englewood, FL, Jason P. Ackley of Cibolo, TX, Sarah M. Morris and her husband Christopher of Sarasota, FL, Rachel S. Davis and husband Mark of Phoenix, AZ, Derek A. Yetter and fiancé, Liz Singh of Seattle, WA, Kurt J. Yetter of Chandler, AZ, Ashley K. Harris of Nolensville, TN and Sarah K. Harris of Nolensville, TN, and also survived by ten great-grandchildren.

She will be buried in Arlington National Cemetery in Washington D.C. alongside her husband, Major Kenneth Martin Richardson.