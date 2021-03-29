OBITUARY: Barbara Sue Doyle

Barbara Sue Yates Doyle, age 84 of Brentwood, Tennessee was born on April 1, 1936 in Cross Plains, Tennessee and died on March 24, 2021.

Ms. Doyle is survived by her sons Bobby Doyle of Brentwood, Tennessee and Bryon Doyle of Tullahoma, Tennessee; nephew, Mark Freeman; niece, Ellen Freeman; grandson, Hanson Pridgon; The Jenkins Family, especially Amy, Harrison and Anna that loved B-barb.

She was the daughter of the late C.W. Yates and Dorothy Irene Webster Yates and sister, Betty Lou Tate. She attended East Robertson High School in Cross Plains, Tennessee. She retired from Ford Motor Company where she was a skiptracer. She had very uncanny knack of finding cars that people were trying to hide.

Ms. Doyle was devoted to taking care of her family and many special friends. Her kindness, generosity and sacrifice for the benefit of the others are trade marks of her that made her special to everyone. Her faith was very strong in Jesus Christ, that started at a very early age to the day she died.

Ms. Doyle enjoyed traveling to Gatlinburg and to Destin, Florida. She was a very loyal Tennessee Volunteers fan that started in high school and rooting form them in football, basketball and especially Lady Vols basketball.

She had a very special talent of singing and had a chance to sing on stage with Hank Williams, Sr. and his wife Audrey. She gave a rousing rendition of “Lovesick Blues” which left her parents in awe that this little girl could sing. Hank Sr. was so impressed with her talent that he asked her parents if she could go on the road with him as an opening act. Her parents wouldn’t agree to it, wonder what would have happened if she have had a musical career. She was also fortunate to meet her idol Elvis Presley at RCA Studio B one night unexpectedly with her business sorority sisters and then they turned him down for breakfast late at night because they had to work the next morning.

The family would like to thank Suely Howell for the caregiving service she provided and also thank NHC Place Cool Springs and Claiborne and Hughes Nursing and Rehabilitation for their services.

A graveside service will be held 2:00 PM Saturday, March 27, 2021 at Carr Cemetery in Cross Plains, Tennessee, Dwight Henry will officiate. Visitation will be 6-8PM Friday at WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 615 794-2289.