OBITUARY: Barbara Sue Cheatham McCue

Barbara Sue Cheatham McCue passed away at the age of 72 after her long battle with illnesses, leaving behind her three adult children: Rhonda (Rick) Smith, Thomas D. Gray Jr., and Shannon McCue (Adam Lazenby).

Her immediate family moved from Tennessee to Michigan while she was in school. She first married Thomas Dwight Gray who is deceased. She raised her own family in Brownstown, MI with second husband Richard James McCue. When her son had a disabling accident, she moved to Spring Hill, TN where she spent the rest of her life living next door to him.

Barbara was a talented artist and musician who appreciated music of all genres, and she sang mostly country music. Known for her sharp wit and singing voice, she performed locally in the metro Detroit area for many years. She and her brother, Tom Cheatham, were pickin’ and grinnin’ together until they could no longer do so. We believe they are restored and reunited in song with their mother, Freeda (Clint) Brown.

She is survived by many loved ones and their families, including Malinda Stanley (Mike) Langford, sister; Johnny Mack Brown, brother; Thea McCue (Richard) Wood, step-daughter; Jesse Smith, grandson; Pat Cheatham, sister-in-law; several bonus “daughters” who she treated as her own; and nieces, nephews, and their families.

Her long-time friends say she changed their life or helped them when no one else would, and she touched many other people, either directly or indirectly.

She continues to help people as an organ and tissue donor. If you wish to donate to a cause in her name: https://herizonmusic.org/make-a-donation https://tennesseekidneyfoundation.org/ https://www.donatelife.net

In the absence of a funeral service, we will celebrate her life and remember her in all that we do.

