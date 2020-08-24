OBITUARY: Barbara Sewell

Barbara H. Sewell, age 78, passed away August 20, 2020. She was born in Goodwater, Alabama. She was the Owner of Nashville Talent Payment, INC. for 40 years.

Preceded in death by; parents, Minnie Lois Turner Humphrey and Corbitt I. Humphrey; sisters, Maureen Cotton, Troy Frances Humphrey; brother, Lamar Humphrey. Survived by; husband of 60 years, Julian E. Sewell; daughters, Natalie (Mitchell) Karnes, Alita Hayes; sister, Sara Richardson; ten grandchildren, Addison, Jose, Lea, Claudia, Marcos, Selina, Hannah, Julianna, Maura and Ella; two great-grandchildren, Dallas and Bentley.

A Memorial Service will be conducted 4:00PM Saturday, August 29, 2020 at Walker Baptist Church in Franklin, TN with visitation two hours prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Walker Baptist Church or Valley View Baptist Church in Nashville, TN.