OBITUARY: Barbara Light

By
Michael Carpenter
-
Age: 89

Of: Fairview, TN

Passed Away: Sunday, November 30, 2025 at NHC in Dickson, TN

Graveside Service: will take place on Wednesday, December 03, 2025 at New Hope Cemetery in Fairview, TN, beginning at 1:30 PM.

Survived by:

Grandson:
Shannon Crutcher (Amanda) of Fairview, TN

Son-in-Law:
Cecil Stitt of Dickson, TN

Siblings:
Glenda Dodd of Sumiton, AL
Karon Tubbs (Rick) of Mt. Olive, AL
Sonnie Owens of Alabama

Great Grandchildren:
Christopher Crutcher, Hannah Crutcher, Ashton Crutcher,
Jaidyn Judkins, and Tanner Crutcher

As well as several nieces and nephews.

Preceded in death by:

Parents: Winfred and Mila Mae (Campbell) Owens

Husband: James “Felton” Light

Daughter: Cindy Stitt

Grandson: James “Brandon” Crutcher

Siblings: Fred Owens, and Jenny Hartsfield

Arrangements by Spann Funeral Home & Cremation Services (615) 446-1123

This obituary was published by Spann Funeral Home.

