OBITUARY: Barbara Light

Barbara Light Obituary
Age: 89
Of: Fairview, TN
Passed Away: Sunday, November 30, 2025 at NHC in Dickson, TN
Graveside Service: will take place on Wednesday, December 03, 2025 at New Hope Cemetery in Fairview, TN, beginning at 1:30 PM.
Survived by:
Grandson:
Shannon Crutcher (Amanda) of Fairview, TN
Son-in-Law:
Cecil Stitt of Dickson, TN
Siblings:
Glenda Dodd of Sumiton, AL
Karon Tubbs (Rick) of Mt. Olive, AL
Sonnie Owens of Alabama
Great Grandchildren:
Christopher Crutcher, Hannah Crutcher, Ashton Crutcher,
Jaidyn Judkins, and Tanner Crutcher
As well as several nieces and nephews.
Preceded in death by:
Parents: Winfred and Mila Mae (Campbell) Owens
Husband: James “Felton” Light
Daughter: Cindy Stitt
Grandson: James “Brandon” Crutcher
Siblings: Fred Owens, and Jenny Hartsfield
Arrangements by Spann Funeral Home & Cremation Services (615) 446-1123
This obituary was published by Spann Funeral Home.
This obituary was published by Obituaries provided free for the community.
Please join our FREE Newsletter