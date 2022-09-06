OBITUARY: Barbara Joyce (Holt) Sutton

Barbara Joyce Holt Sutton of Franklin, Tennessee passed away on Thursday, September 1, 2022, she was 73 years old.

Joyce was born May 25, 1949 to her parents Charlie and Sadie Lee Holt.

She is preceded in death by her father, Charlie B. Holt; brother, Charles Lee Holt; paternal grandparents, Charlie and Daisy Holt; maternal grandparents, Douglas and Sallie Lee.

She is survived by her husband of 52 years, Jim Sutton; daughters Julie (Kevin) Caudle and Lisa Sutton (Brandon) Stiner; brothers, Wayne (Judy) Holt and Gilbert (Sandra) Holt; grandson, Brayden James Sutton-Sewell.

Visitation will be from 12:00-3:00 PM Saturday, September 3, 2022 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home. A graveside service will be held at 3:00 PM in Williamson Memorial Gardens with Walt Leaver officiating. Pallbearers will be Josh Holt, Chris Holt, Brian Holt, Elijah Smith, Thomas Smith, and Elige McLevain.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Agape Nashville.

