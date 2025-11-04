OBITUARY: Barbara Joan Lumpkins Owen

Barbara Joan Lumpkins Owen, passed away peacefully on October 29, 2025, in Franklin, Tennessee. She was a beloved mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, whose legacy lives on in the hearts of her family and friends.

Barbara was born on February 5, 1941, in Leoma, TN and attended Lawrence County High School. She moved to Franklin, TN in 1965 and enjoyed playing the piano at First Baptist Church during the 1970’s and 80’s.Barbara enjoyed her career in Public Relations at the Tennessee Baptist Convention, from 1974-2006. She was hard-working and served graciously her church and community to the glory of God. Our mother was kind, caring, and devoted to her children and grandchildren whom she cared so well. Her greatest joy was spending time with her family.

She is survived by three children: Chuck Fly, Barry(Stephanie) Fly, and Jaynie (Lee) Floyd; three step children, Dan Owen, Elaine Jones (Karl), JoEllen Taylor (Linc) Barbara was also the proud grandmother of Hannah Reed, Sarah Fly, Maddie Fly, Elijah Fly, Cayla (Dylan) Armstrong, Camille Floyd, Chandler Floyd, Grace Johnson (Mac), Joy Beth Higdon (Jake), Lynna Mell (Nathan), Whitney Owen, and Austin Owen. Additionally, she is remembered fondly by her great grandchildren, Dominic Cole Armstrong, Naomi Sage Reed, Beau Higdon, Campbell Higdon, and Thaddeus Johnson.

Barbara now joins her beloved husband, Carroll Owen, who predeceased her after 37 years of marriage, as well as her parents, Bob and Clessie Mae Lumpkins.

Visitation services for Barbara will be held at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Franklin, Tennessee. The first visitation will take place on November 4, 2025, from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM, followed by a second visitation on November 5, 2025, from 12:00PM to 1:00 PM. A funeral service will occur on the same day, November 5, 2025, starting at 1:00 PM, with burial following at 3:00 PM in Lawrenceburg. Barbara Joan Owen lived a life rich in love and legacy. https://www.williamsonmemorial.com

As family and friends gather to honor her memory, they reflect on the countless ways she touched their lives, always leaving a mark of kindness and compassion. She will be dearly missed, but her spirit will continue to inspire those she leaves behind.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that you please donate to the Alzheimer Foundation.

