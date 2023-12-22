OBITUARY: Barbara Jo Higgs Grimes

Barbara Jo Higgs Grimes, age 86 of Franklin, TN passed away on December 20, 2023.

She was a loving wife, lifelong partner, best friend and sweetheart for 71 years and husband of 69 years, Charles William Grimes; beloved mother of three daughters, Kellye (Danny) Walton, Ginger Jones and Kevie (Dan) Mikus; grandchildren, William (Demi) Walton, Samantha Walton, Jillian (Zac) Babcock, Grant Mikus, Lexi Mikus, Stephanie (Josh) Gibson and Melissa (Trey) Melton; great-grandchildren, Mason & Ryder Melton, Maddox & Avery Gibson, twins, Carsyn & Caydan Babcock, Major Walton, Camryn Johnson; brother in law, Ronnie (Kathy) Grimes; niece Malinda Locke Westmoreland; nephews, Tommy (Connie) McGee, Stan (Jennifer) Grimes & Rob (Sirvi) Grimes.

Preceded in death by parents, Alfred Higgs and Katherine Watson Higgs Reagan; sisters in law & brothers in laws, Mary Tom (Ralph) McGee Shepherd, Joyce (Alan) Locke, Barbara “Bobbie” (Tim) Akin.

Barbara will always be revered by her daughters for the selfless nurturing and unconditional love she gave them throughout their lives. The girls and “Tiger” (husband, Charles) always came first. The grandchildren and great-grandchildren were a very special joy in her life.

A kind and gentle person who wanted nothing but to do the right things. She was a friend to many and will be missed by all who knew her. While in Oklahoma, Barbara served with honor as a Deacon at Trinity Presbyterian Church in Tulsa. Barbara excelled creatively in her masterful calligraphy, business logo designs and watercolor painting. Her Christmas cards each year for the past 50 years were unique and thoughtful, with many recipients electing to collect them since there was never a repeat design.

In recent years she began her business KringleSpindles, which were hand painted vintage Christmas images on wood spindles and sold in a local Franklin gift shop. Barbara loved everything Scottish because she was a 100% Scot.

Funeral services will be conducted at 11:00 AM on Tuesday, December 26, 2023 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home, Jim Taylor officiating. Interment Williamson Memorial Gardens. Active pallbearers will be sons-in-law, Dan Mikus, Danny Walton, nephews, Tommy McGee, Stan & Rob Grimes, grandsons, Grant Mikus & William Walton. Honorary pallbearers will be very special grandsons-in-law, Josh Gibson, Trey Melton & Zac Babcock.

Memorials may be made to Battle Ground Academy, 336 Ernest Rice Lane, Franklin, TN or the charity of your choice. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service on Tuesday at WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 615 794-2289 williamsonmemorial.com

