OBITUARY: Barbara Jean Leocha

Barbara Jean Leocha (aka Jeannie), age 75, of Franklin, Tennessee passed away on Thursday, May 19, 2022 at her residence.

Jeannie was born in Cincinnati, Ohio to the late Edward and Norma Jean Yambor.

She was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. She loved animals and encouraged her children to love life, to be independent, compassionate, and dedicated to competition. She raised and rode quarter horses competitively, and her children were recognized at the National level by the AQHA.

Jeannie bred and showed Collies, Jack Russell terriers, and English bulldogs. She fulfilled her vision of producing champion bulldogs alongside her husband and dear friends Diana and Danny with 4 Ripsnortin’ Bulldog champions including Grand Champion Adam. Her GotBling dog collars were sold to breeders around the world, and each one is a work of art.

She was self-employed and an entrepreneur. She opened a successful daycare center in Fairfax, Virginia, and later was the chief financial officer for Leocha Taxes, LLC. She was an avid sports lover – an accomplished high school soccer coach as well as fishing, golf, and tennis enthusiast. She was a great designer and artist. Her ability to design & transform an existing area into a much more desirable space was amazing.

Survivors include her husband, Joe Leocha, her daughters, Lisa (Mitch) Swartz, Pam (Paul) Loveless, Debbie (Justin) Shadrach, sons, Douglas (Holly) Fritz and Tony (Mara) Fritz, sister, Nancy (Tony) Kovencz, and fifteen cherished grandchildren. There will be a graveside inurnment at 10:00 AM on Thursday, May 26, 2022 at Williamson Memorial Gardens. The family will receive guests at a Celebration of Life open house at her residence – 1105 Cedarview Lane from 12-3 pm.

Williamson Memorial Funeral Home and David Stephens are assisting the Leocha Family, 3009 Columbia Ave Franklin, TN 37064. williamsonmemorial.com

