OBITUARY: Barbara Jean (Lawson) Sullivan

Barbara Jean Lawson Sullivan of Franklin, Tennessee passed away peacefully on Tuesday, April 5, 2022, she was 79 years old.

Barbara was born September 24, 1942 in Franklin County, TN to Edward Charles Lawson and Eura Mary Martin Lawson, who precede her in death.

She graduated from Tullahoma High School in 1961. In 1970, she and her husband Joseph Edward Sullivan (deceased) along with Roger McDaniel started Sound Seventy Production. Sound Seventy was a premier promoter of live entertainment in the southeast, producing shows covering all genres.

In 1985, she moved to Franklin, TN from Brentwood, TN. In 1987, Barbara worked at A & D Market at 1883 Lewisburg Pike with Randy Westbrook. In 2009, K & R Enterprises purchased A & D Market where she continued to work until 2019 under the guidance of her new supervisor Kimberly S. Ward – her daughter.

Barbara is preceded in death by her daughter Tracy Leigh Sullivan.

She is survived by her brother Charles Glenn Lawson, sister Mary Frances Lawson McCullough, brother Mack Sanford Lawson, daughter Kimberly S. Ward, grandson Ashley Barry Cooper, granddaughter LaTisha Rochelle Lampley (Tim), grandson Bartley Jade Sullivan, 6 great-grandchildren and 1 on the way.

Visitation will be on April 16, 2022, from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM with a memorial service to follow at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 3009 Columbia Avenue, Franklin, TN. https://www.williamsonmemorial.com

Burial will be at Rose Hill Memorial Gardens, 4758 New Manchester, Hwy, Tullahoma, TN 37388 at 3:00 PM.

Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital

https://view.oneroomstreaming.com/authorise.php?k=1649542671177637

For more obituaries visit https://williamsonsource.com/obituaries/