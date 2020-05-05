Barbara Jean Gainous Knight, passed away at her residence in the Rudderville Community Sunday May 3, 2020. Barbara was born in Adairville, Kentucky to the late Jimmie and Rebecca Gainous.

She moved to Franklin, TN when she married in 1959. She was a retired banker working in downtown Franklin for over 30 years and a member of Epworth United Methodist Church. Barbara loved her Church where she was an active member for over 60 years. She enjoyed traveling, cooking, the beach, and most of all taking care of her family. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her.

Along with her parents she is preceded in death by her two brothers, Don and Jerry Gainous. Survivors include her husband of 61 years, Billy Knight, daughters, Lisa (Jim) Wilson, Becky (Brad) Wilson, son, Keith (Lauren) Knight, grandchildren, Cale (Rachel) Wilson, Kayla (Cody) Scott, Justin (Kayla) Wilson, Oliva Wilson, Knight Wilson, Vivi and Darby Champion, six great-grandchildren, sister, Margie Jenkins, brother, Glenn (Murlene) Gainous, several nieces and nephews, and many other extended loving family and friends.

Private Family Graveside Services will be conducted on Wednesday May 6, 2020 in Williamson Memorial Gardens with Pastors Donna Parramore and Mark Coursey officiating. Private Family Visitation will also be on Wednesday. Serving as Pallbearers are Keith Knight, Cale Wilson, Justin Wilson, Knight Wilson, Jim Wilson, Brad Wilson, Dab Boston, and Cody Scott.

Honorary Pallbearers are Cynthia Boston, The Lillard Family, and The Goodgame Family.

The family is overwhelmed with the outpouring of love, thoughts and prayers they have already received. In lieu of flowers they request that any memorial donations be made to Epworth United Methodist Church in Franklin, TN.