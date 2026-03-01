Barbara Jean Ewin, age 92, of Franklin, Tennessee, passed away peacefully at her home on February 1, 2026.

Barbara was born on July 24, 1933, in Knox County, Tennessee. Her life was guided by a deep love for the Lord and a heartfelt desire to serve others. She attended St. Thomas Nursing School and dedicated many years to caring for those in need as a nurse practitioner. Barbara had a special calling to serve in small towns and low-income clinics where doctors were not available, providing compassionate and skilled care to countless patients who might otherwise have gone without.

Later in her career, she worked for the State of Georgia in the Medicare system, continuing her lifelong commitment to improving the health and well-being of others. Barbara’s kindness, faith, and servant’s heart left a lasting impact on all who knew her.

Barbara was preceded in death by her parents, Thomas and Mary Pridemore Williams, and husband, William Winstead Ewin Jr.

Those left to cherish Barbara’s memory are her children, Mary Elizabeth Smith (Donald) and William Winstead Ewin III (Debra); grandchildren, Donald Smith, Harrison Smith, Mimi Smith, Ginny Walter (Richard), and William Winstead Ewin IV (Kristan); and great grandchildren, William Winstead Ewin V and Rowan Walter.

The care of Barbara Jean Ewin and her family has been entrusted to the staff of Williamson Memorial Funeral Home.

For more obituaries visit our obituaries page.

This obituary was published by Williamson Memorial Funeral Home and Cremation Services.

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email