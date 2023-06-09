OBITUARY: Barbara Jean Dies

Barbara Jean Dies, passed peacefully on June 5, 2023, surrounded by family.

She was dedicated to family and survived by her four children; Denise (Eddie) Goodwin, Robbie (Valerie) Ellis, Tony (Lisa) Ellis and Deeann (Scott) Macomber. Barbara has seven grandchildren; Brittney, Brandon (Rebekah), Ben (Lacey), Candi (Danny), Scout, Colt (Tiffany) and Dakota. She has four great-grandchildren; Gabriel, Wyatt, Audrey and Brooks.

Barbara is preceded in death by a grandson and nine siblings. Her two surviving sisters are Mary Jane Cantrell and Shirley Williams.

Barbara loved spending time with family, drinking mimosas, working puzzles and being a sassy prankster. She enjoyed collecting roosters, watching game shows, and sitting in her sunroom.

She was loved and will be missed dearly! Her family is blessed to have had her for 87 years.

Graveside services will be conducted Friday, June 9, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. at Woodlawn Cemetery (Chapel Garden A). Family and friends will serve as Pallbearers. https://www.woodbinefuneralhome.com

