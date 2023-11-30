OBITUARY: Barbara Jean ‘Bobbie’ Akin

Barbara Jean “Bobbie” Akin, age 90 of Franklin, TN passed away November 28, 2023.

Bobbie was a graduate of Franklin High School. She married the love of her life and was a dedicated wife for 57 years prior to his death. Member of Berea Church of Christ.

Preceded in death by husband, Tim E. Akin; parents, Thomas Alfred and Evelyn Vandiver Grimes; sisters, Joyce Locke and Mary Tom McGee Shepherd; brothers-in-law, Alan Locke and Ralph McGee.

Survived by: brothers, C.William (Barbara) Grimes and Ronnie (Kathy) Grimes and other loving family members.

Funeral services will be conducted at 11:00 AM Friday, December 1, 2023 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home, Jim Taylor officiating. Interment Williamson Memorial Gardens. Pallbearers will be Vance Hendrickson, Tommy McGee, Rob Grimes, Stan Grimes, Danny Walton, Dan Mikus, William Walton and Grant Mikus.

In lieu of flowers, please make contributions to St. Jude Children’s Hospital, Churches of Christ Disaster Relief Fund or charity of your choice.

Visitation will be 9:00 AM until service time on Friday.

