OBITUARY: Barbara Jarman Bennett

Mrs. Barbara Jarman Bennett of Franklin, Tennessee passed away on Tuesday, April 12, 2022, she was 92 years old.

She was a long-time resident of Franklin building her life here with her three children and an active member of Berry’s Chapel Church of Christ. She worked for World Book for 35 years and loved traveling with her brother after retirement.

She was preceded in death by her husband Norman and her son Walter.

She is survived by her brother Walter Jarman, her son Thomas (Tama) and her daughter Susan Brandt (George), three granddaughters: Amanda, Rebecca, Jessica; two great-grandchildren, Jake and Ava, and many beloved nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home on Monday, April 18, 2022, from 9:00 to 11:00 with service beginning at 11:00 am. https://www.williamsonmemorial.com Andy Baker will be officiating and Special music with Mike Wright and the Berry’s Chapel Singers. Burial will follow at Woodlawn Memorial Park Cemetery.

Honorary Pallbearers: Elders and Deacons of Berry’s Chapel Church of Christ. Nephews and great-nephews will serve as pallbearers: Bryan Jarman, John Miles, David Bennett, Tim Bennett, John Smith, and Larry Smith.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The American Heart Association or St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital.

For more obituaries visit https://williamsonsource.com/obituaries/