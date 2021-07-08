OBITUARY: Barbara Faye Davis

Barbara Faye Davis, age 69, of the Southall Community Franklin, TN, passed away July 5, 2021.

Barbara was born in Williamson County to the late Milton and Mary Eunice Martin Davis. She was a Homemaker and Barbara enjoyed Crocheting, Quilting, and all Crafts. She loved her family and will be greatly missed.

Along with her parents, she is preceded in death by her brother, Larry Davis.

Survivors include her sister, Linda Davis, brothers, Donald (Cathy) Davis, Ronald (Debbie) Davis, nephews, Jared Davis and Kolby Davis, niece, Dallas Davis, cousin, Callie Beard.

Graveside services will be conducted 3:00PM Wednesday July 7, 2021 in Williamson Memorial Gardens with Joe Copolo officiating. Visitation with the family will be from 2:00 PM to 3:00PM Wednesday at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home. Active Pallbearers are Kolby Davis, Jared Davis, Donald Davis, Jimmy Davis, and other family and friends.

If you wish, memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society.