OBITUARY: Barbara Bradford Anderson

Barbara Bradford Anderson, age 72 of Brentwood, Tennessee passed away on Sunday, March 19, 2023.

Barbara, “Barb” as she was affectionately known, loved her family very much. She loved her sons but when her grandchildren came, they became the light of her life. Barbara cared about others. She donated her body to Vanderbilt for research to help someone else. She worked for Lipscomb University in the athletic department for 30 years. In the fall, her attention turned to Alabama football, and she was the loudest fan.

Survived by husband, Charlie Anderson, Sr.; sons, Charlie (Rhonda) Anderson, Jr. and Lee (Jaime) Anderson; grandchildren, Sierra Anderson, Alex Anderson and Albie Anderson; sister, Jamie (Nona Cooper) Spicer; and niece, Jess (Jonah) Bounsana.

Memorial services will be conducted Saturday, April 1, 2023, at 3:00 p.m. (visitation 1-3 p.m.) at Woodbine Funeral Home, Hickory Chapel, 5852 Nolensville Road. https://www.woodbinefuneralhome.com

In lieu of flowers, please send donations to: Call On The Fighter Website: www.callonthefighter.com Address: Call On The Fighter-Dept of Acts Intl PO Box 1966 Brentwood, TN 37024 or Nick’s Kids Foundation Website: https://www.nickskidsfoundation.org/ Address: Nick’s Kids Foundation 1130 University Blvd. Suite B9-201 Tuscaloosa, AL 35401

For more obituaries visit https://williamsonsource.com/obituaries/