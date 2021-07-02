OBITUARY: Barbara “Bobbie” Stinson Green

Barbara “Bobbie” Stinson Green, age 77 of Primm Springs, TN formerly of College Grove, TN passed away June 30, 2021. She was born in Williamson County, TN and attended Lawrence Grove Baptist Church.

Preceded in death by husband, Dorris Green; son, Greg Green; grandson, Denver Green; parents, Leslie Reedy and Beulah Elizabeth Cox Stinson.

Survived by: son, Tracy Christopher (Donna) Green; grandchildren, Kristin (Keith) Seabolt and Kendra (Jacob) Lampley; great grandchildren, Alexis Green, Kade Seabolt, Lenore Lampley, Kane Seabolt and Piper Lampley; special cousin, Linda (Marvin) Holt & family and other loving family members.

Graveside services will be conducted 2:00 PM Friday, July 2, 2021 at Hudgins Cemetery, Bro. Ronnie Thomas officiating. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers. Visitation will be from 12:00 noon until 1:00 PM Friday at WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 615 794-2289 williamsonmemorial.com