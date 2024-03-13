OBITUARY: Barbara ‘Babs’ Melvin Knieriem

Barbara “Babs” Melvin Knieriem passed away on March 11 after a long and arduous battle with breast cancer.

The daughter of Morris and Marguerite Melvin, Babs was originally from Jackson, Mississippi where she graduated Murray High School and Mississippi College for Women.

Babs was a longtime supporter and volunteer at GraceWorks Ministries, Love on Wheels, and Thistle Farms. She was a member of the Quilt Guild, Wine and Women Book Club, and Daughters of the King.

An award winning quilter and founding member of the Episcopal Church of the Good Shepherd, she is preceded in death by her parents, husband, George Gilbert Knieriem III, and sister, JoAnn Corban.

She leaves behind her children Robin (Eric) Newell, Shannon (Brian) Hofferbert, Brad Knieriem, seven greatly adored grandchildren: Parker (Shelby), AnnaBeth, Maggie, Brady, Kate, Jack, and Luke.; nieces, nephews, and the best neighbors anyone could ever hope for.

Her celebration of life will be Friday, March 22 at 3 PM at the Church of the Good Shepherd in Brentwood. 1420 Wilson Pike. There will be a reception following the service. https://www.williamsonmemorial.com

In lieu of flowers, she requested donations to the church.

Babs made over 400 quilts. If you were fortunate enough to receive a quilt from her, we ask that you bring it to the service and drape it over the pew where you sit.

Her absence is like the sky; it covers everything. C. A. Lewis

