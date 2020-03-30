Barbara “Annette” McCord Davis, age 78, was born to the late John W. and Rosetta McCord in Hickman County, TN.

She was married to Roy Elliott Davis on January 3, 1959 when she was 17 years old, and they enjoyed 61 loving years together. They were blessed with two children, Timothy “Tim” Davis and Cynthia “Cindy” Harris.

Annette was a member of the West Main Church of Christ. She was a homemaker and a retiree of the Williamson County school system where she worked as a teacher’s aide for 31 years.

She is survived by her husband, Roy Elliott Davis; son, Tim (Pam) Davis; daughter, Cindy (Ronnie) Harris; grandsons, Dustin (Rachael) Anderson and R.J. Davis, and one great grandson, Wyatt James Anderson, who was Annette’s pride and joy. She was the oldest of nine children and is survived by 6 brothers and sisters.

She was a wonderful wife and a loving mother who will be dearly missed.

Private family graveside service will be conducted 11:00 AM Wednesday, April 1, 2020 at Leiper’s Fork Cemetery. Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 615 794-2289 williamsonmemorial.com