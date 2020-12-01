OBITUARY: Barbara Anne Mazzella

Barbara Anne Mazzella, age 83 of Nashville, TN passed away November 17, 2020.

Born in Somerville, NJ to the late Robert & Mary Hensle Traylor. She received her Doctorate from University of Rome.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Hugh Rooney; son, Jefferey Paul Mazzella.

Survived by sons, Stephano (Jenna Leigh Trimble) Mazzella and Anthony Mazzella; daughters, Marta Mazzella (Morgan) Dellinger and Claudette Joy Catalano; brothers, Michael (Roz) Traylor and Jeffrey Traylor; sisters, Betsy DeGange and Maggi St. Germaine; grandchildren, Patrick Sam Mazzella & Celeste Marie Catalano and many other loving family members.

A Celebration of Life will be conducted at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, an act of kindness to someone in Barbara's memory is appreciated. She was the Matriarch to all who knew her, and she lit up every room…truly the life of the party; and just like her favorite man, Frank Sinatra, she did it her way.