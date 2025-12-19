OBITUARY: Barbara Ann Walker

Barbara Ann Walker, age 77, of Nashville, Tennessee, passed away peacefully on December 15, 2025.

Barbara was born in Buffalo, New York, to the late Joseph and Bessie Peterson Staebell. She built a life rooted in compassion, service, and deep love for her family.

Family meant everything to Barbara, and she especially cherished time spent with her grandchildren. Her warmth, kindness, and generosity left a lasting impression on everyone she met.

Barbara and her beloved husband shared a passion for travel and adventure, spending ten wonderful years exploring the country together in their motor home. During their travels, they visited every state except Alaska, creating countless memories along the way.

A lifelong helper at heart, Barbara devoted her time to serving others. She volunteered at state parks in Connecticut, Maine, and Florida, always eager to give back to the communities she encountered.

Professionally, Barbara dedicated over 40 years to caring for others as a dental hygienist. Her commitment to her patients and her work reflected her gentle spirit and desire to make a difference in people’s lives.

In addition to her parents, Barbara was preceded in death by her sister, Jean Staebell.

Those left to cherish Barbara’s memory are her loving husband of 55 years, Mike Walker; sons, Brian Walker (Jennifer) and Daniel Walker (Sally Ann); sisters, Diane Staebell and June Morrissey (Danny); grandchildren, Aidan, Ellie, Carlie, Emily and Madison; niece, Stephanie Morrissey; and nephews, David Walker, Jason Walker, Robert Baird, Clayton Baird, and Charlie Sergel.

There will be a private graveside service.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to a healthcare fund of your choice.

The care of Barbara Ann Walker and her family has been entrusted to the staff of Williamson Memorial Funeral Home.

