OBITUARY: Barbara Ann Tomlin Vaden

Barbara Ann Tomlin Vaden, age 86 of Franklin, TN passed away December 2, 2020.

Barbara was a retired data entry operator with Bell South/AT & T with 20 years of service. Member of Heritage Church of Christ and longtime member of Peytonsville Church of Christ.

Preceded in death by parents, William Marvin and Nell Gee Walton Tomlin.

Survived by: husband of 64 years, Walter Wilson Vaden, Jr.; son, Steven Mark (Maxine) Vaden; brother, David (Wanda) Tomlin; sisters, Jean Brooks and Billie (Donald) Glenn; sister in law, Mary Hurt.

Funeral services will be conducted 11:00 AM Friday, December 4, 2020 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home, Steve Blackman officiating. Interment Williamson Memorial Gardens. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers will be Pete & Mary Kate Crutcher, Trey & Jeanene Vaughn. Memorials may be made to the Churches of Christ Disaster Relief Fund. Visitation will be 2-5PM Thursday and one hour prior to the service on Friday at WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 615 794-2289 williamsonmemorial.com