OBITUARY: Barbara Ann Mucci

Mrs. Barbara Ann Mucci of Franklin, Tennessee passed away on Friday, May 20, 2022, she was 80 years old.

She was born in Philadelphia, PA to the late Walter and Edith Doneker.

She is survived by, her husband, Robert J. Mucci Sr., children Robert J. Mucci, Bruce B. Mucci, and Kimberly A. McMeen, Grandchild Kyle J. McMeen of Franklin, TN, and sister Nancy J. Coughlin, niece Kisha R. Ramsden and nephew Jason J. Ramsden of Levittown, PA.

Barbara was a sweet n’ sassy, talented, creative, loving wife, mother, and “Grammy”, sister and friend. She was a licensed beautician and a certified ceramicist and loved to be in her home ceramic studio painting or teaching classes.

She loved music, loud music, and singing along, sometimes having home shows in the living room for us kids as we sat on the couch as her audience. She even cut a single years ago.

She had a green thumb and kept her yard looking like pruned gardens, plants seemed to thrive for her. Crafts of all kinds including crochet, sewing, oil painting, scrapbooking, stained glass. You name it she’s done it.

A great cook and always had meals on the table for her family and was an excellent hostess for holidays, always a spread.

She moved to Franklin, TN from Levittown, PA years ago to be closer to her daughter and her grandson who was the light of her life! She never had a second thought about her move. Loved Franklin. Fit right in and was very happy here until her passing which was on her actual birthday!

A true perfectionist she was, wrapped up her life here on this earth with no less or extra days. A nice clean 80 years. She will be deeply missed by us all.

A funeral service will be held at 11 am Thursday, May 22, 2022, at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home, 3009 Columbia Ave, Franklin, TN 37064. Jim Taylor will officiate. A visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home.

Memorials may be made to (List Memorials) WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 615-794- 2289.

