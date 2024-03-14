OBITUARY: Barbara Ann Hubbell Pilkinton

Barbara Ann Hubbell Pilkinton, age 82, of Nolensville, Tennessee passed away peacefully on March 9, 2024, surrounded by family at her home.

Native to Nashville, she grew up near extended family. She was the daughter of the late Tom and Ruth Hubbell and sister of the late Patsy Moss.

She met her best friend and love of her life, the late Wayne Pilkinton while in the All-City School Orchestra. They celebrated sixty years of marriage together. Barbara and Wayne had three children, nine grandchildren, and two great-granddaughters of which she was very proud. Family was her primary focus throughout her life as a daughter, wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.

She attended Howard School; located on 2nd Avenue downtown from 3rd grade thru high school, graduating in 1959. Continuing at Middle Tennessee State College and Peabody University she obtained her college degree in medical technology. She worked in laboratories throughout Nashville during her career. A firm believer in education and a scholar of sciences, she desired to learn throughout her life.

Barbara loved her church, singing in the choir and teaching Adult Sunday School for many years. She also participated in small groups and used her talent of knitting in the Prayer Shawl Group. When not at church, she spent her time as an active band booster and supporting her children and grandchildren in every way. She was often seen in the bleachers for Friday night football games, all day band competitions, and baseball games or at the theater for performances.

Barbara loved to cruise, travel with family and friends or making new lifelong friends as she traveled. She treasured her friendships with her neighbors, coworkers, and church members.

Survived by sons, David (Tina) Pilkinton and Bill (Jennie) Pilkinton; daughter, Denise (Scott) Jungmichel; grandchildren, Mollie Lynn Pilkinton, Hilarie (Thomas) Greenaway, Shawn Pilkinton, Alex (Kara) Pilkinton, Joseph (Sarah) Pilkinton, Carson Jungmichel, Kyle Pilkinton, Chase Pilkinton and Elsie Jungmichel; great-granddaughters, Brooklyn Hope Pilkinton and Riley Sage Pilkinton.

Funeral services will be conducted on Monday, March 18, 2024, at 12:00 p.m. at Woodbine Funeral Home, Hickory Chapel by Dave Williams and Rev. Kristin Clark-Banks. Grandsons will serve as Active Pallbearers. Visitation will be on Monday from 10:00 a.m.- 12:00 p.m. at Woodbine Funeral Home, Hickory Chapel, 5852 Nolensville Pike, 615-331-1952. https://www.woodbinefuneralhome.com

