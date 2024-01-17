OBITUARY: Barbara Ann Horn Jordan

Barbara Ann Horn Jordan, age 83, of Franklin, TN passed away on January 11th, 2024 at Hendersonville Medical Center.

She was born in Nashville, TN on July 22nd, 1940.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Ruel A. and Edna Harris Yates, and husband Jack Jordan.

Barbara grew up in the Woodbine area of Nashville surrounded by beloved aunts, uncles and cousins, and resided for a portion of her life in Hopkinsville, KY.

She was a member of Franklin Christian Church and enjoyed her horses, Vanderbilt sports, her Hardee’s friends group, working in her yard, holidays, and spending time with her grandchildren.

Barbara is survived by her sons, Cliff (Amanda) Horn of Greenbrier; and Greg (Susan) Horn of Springfield; by grandchildren, Clifton (Stephanie) Horn; Ethan Horn; Emma Horn; and Wiley Horn; great-granddaughter, Ansleigh Horn; and close friends Bill and Kathy Simpson.

A graveside service will be held at her request. https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/nashville-tn

Memorial contributions in her name may be made to Volunteer Equine Advocates, P. O. Box 112, Gallatin, TN 37066

For more obituaries visit https://williamsonsource.com/obituaries/