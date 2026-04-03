Bal Krishan Malhotra passed away peacefully on April 1, 2026, in Brentwood, Tennessee.

Bal was known for his sharp mind, quick wit, and ability to make anyone feel like part of the family. He had a rare gift for connecting with people—often in unexpected ways. When traveling to new cities, he would look up and call people who shared his name, turning chance introductions into conversations and, in many cases, lasting friendships. It was just one example of his openness, humor, and genuine curiosity about others.

He also found great joy in his Nashville community—spending time with friends, playing cards, and sharing laughter. Those friendships meant a great deal to him and were a meaningful part of his life. He loved listening to Indian ghazals, which brought him both comfort and connection.

At his core, Bal was deeply devoted to his family. He loved his wife and sons, but nothing brought him more joy than his grandchildren, whom he loved more than anything. He took immense pride in them and cherished every moment spent together. He believed strongly in hard work and led by example, instilling that value in everyone around him.

He will be remembered for his humor, his generosity of spirit, and the way he brought people together. His presence will be deeply missed, but his impact will continue through his family and friends, who will carry his memories and values forward.

A visitation will be held on Tuesday, April 7, 2026, from 10:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at West Harpeth Funeral Home and Crematory (6962 Charlotte Pike, Nashville, Tennessee 37209).

Funeral Services Provided By

West Harpeth Funeral Home & Crematory – Nashville

6962 Charlotte Pike, Nashville, TN 37209

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This obituary was published by West Harpeth Funeral Home & Crematory – Nashville.

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